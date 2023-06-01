Ardent installs new digital health platform

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services is installing a new digital health platform through a partnership with Loyal.

The Loyal platform provides patients with engagement tools that aim to help them through the care journey, from scheduling appointments to post-care communication. The platform is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to a June 1 Loyal news release.

"Forward-thinking health systems like Ardent are realizing that point solutions only address pieces of the patient journey, but ultimately lead to an incomplete view of operations, data silos, and a limited ability to personalize patient recommendations at scale," Loyal CEO Chad Mallory said in the release.