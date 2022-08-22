AI-powered intake platform Ubie raises $26.2M

Ubie, a tech startup that offers a medical intake platform powered by artificial intelligence, has raised $26.2 million in series C funding.

The firm offers a questionnaire to guide patients to the right healthcare institution at the right time and give physicians and pharmaceutical companies up-to-date medical research.

The Tokyo-based company operates in the U.S. and Japan. It has raised $59.8 million to date.

"Not only in Japan, but also in other countries, the current healthcare system is suffering from various losses due to the fragmentation of information held by patients, medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies," Ubie co-founder and CEO Yoshinori Abe, MD, stated in an Aug. 22 company news release. "This fundraising aims to accelerate collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and create an unprecedented consumer-centered medical experience utilizing Ubie's data platform."