Mayo analyzes 1.1M EHR notes linking preexisting conditions to long-term COVID-19

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with artificial intelligence firm Nference to analyze 1.1 million clinical notes and find the connection between preexisting conditions and the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, according to a July 27 report published in NPJ Digital Medicine.

The study analyzed EHR notes of 1,803 hospitalized patients who were seen at the health system from March 12, 2020, to Sept. 15, 2020. Researchers characterized the links between 21 preexisting conditions and the development of 20 complications. Then, the study looked at the relationship between preexisting conditions and the length of infection (0-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days).

Four key findings: