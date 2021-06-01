HHS to make some COVID-19 data-reporting optional for hospitals

Hospitals will no longer need to report influenza data and inventory and usage data for bamlanivimab, a COVID-19 antibody drug developed by Eli Lilly, administered as part of their daily data reporting requirements.

Beginning June 10, reporting fields for that data related to COVID-19 will become optional, HHS announced May 27. In April, the FDA rescinded emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab drug for use on its own to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases. This prompted HHS to make those fields optional for reporting, according to the American Hospital Association.

HHS said the influenza data fields may become mandatory again after Oct. 1, when acute respiratory illnesses are more likely to increase.