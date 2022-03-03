UNC Health placing emails in quarantine to combat cyberthreats

Due to increased cyberthreats from outside email, Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has implemented a new cybersecurity software from Microsoft to combat malicious file attachments.

Advanced Threat Protection Safe Attachments, from Microsoft, will be used to scan email attachments to determine if they are safe to open. If an attachment is found to be malicious, UNC or Microsoft will block users from accessing the content — even if the message is delivered to a patients' mailbox — it will be removed and placed in quarantine, according to a March 2 news release.

The software, which will only scan external accounts, is intended to protect UNC Health users' protected health information.