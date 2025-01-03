Top cybersecurity priorities for healthcare

Healthcare organizations are ramping up their cybersecurity defenses, with a growing focus on third-party risk management, network security and proactive infrastructure improvements, a Jan. 2 report from KLAS found.

Between January and October, KLAS interviewed 70 healthcare organizations to explore their cybersecurity priorities, challenges, vendor partnerships and perspectives on AI's role in strengthening cybersecurity efforts.

Respondents outlined their top cybersecurity investment priorities, which include:

Third-party and external entity risk management

Prevention: Identification, protection and detection

Preparedness: Response and recovery

Governance, policies and regulation

Identity and access management

Incident preparedness: Crisis resiliency and business continuity

Artificial intelligence

Improved internal cybersecurity culture

Infrastructure

Data loss protection

Email security

Endpoint security

Ongoing monitoring and detection

Other cybersecurity improvements

According to the report, cybersecurity priorities differ based on the size of the organization. Larger healthcare organizations, especially those with more than 500 beds, often focus on managing third-party risks. In contrast, smaller organizations are more likely to invest in AI to boost efficiency.