Red Cross proposes 'digital symbol' to deter hackers from targeting hospitals

The International Committee of the Red Cross is looking to create a digital equivalent of its distinctive red symbol in order to warn off hackers who attempt to break into medical institutions' networks, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 4.

At a panel discussion hosted by the organization on Nov. 3, the Red Cross proposed three different options — a file on each of the hospital's computers or devices, an emblem built into web domain names, and code associated with the IP addresses of medical facilities.

Tilman Rodenhäuser, legal adviser to the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the digital protection emblem likely won't deter hackers but can signal to the attackers that their victim is a healthcare organization.

"It's simply a symbol of protection," said Mr. Rodenhäuser.

Governments that adopt one of the symbols would need to create a legal framework around it. The Red Cross, which has been working alongside its cyber advisers on the project for the last two years, hopes the symbol will signal to hackers that a cyberattack on those protected networks during an armed conflict would violate international humanitarian law.

The added protection comes as health systems across the country have been facing an increase in cybersecurity threats.

Most recently, Chicago-based CommonSpirit hospitals were targeted by ransomware that took some of its IT systems and EHR systems offline and postponed some surgeries at its affiliated facilities.