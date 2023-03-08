Physician inappropriately viewed patient files for 9 years, Oregon health system says

A physician has inappropriately accessed patient medical records from Grants Pass, Ore.-based Asante from 2014 to 2023.

The physician had accessed the hospital's EHR system and viewed patient records without a valid clinical reasoning, according to a Feb. 28 breach notification from Asante.

An investigation found that he had accessed records from June 12, 2014, and Jan. 3, 2023.

Asante did not say how many patients were affected, but said the files included patients' names, demographic information, and diagnostic and treatment information.

Asante does not believe any of the information accessed by the physician has been misused as he accessed the records "out of curiosity." However, Asante said it has terminated his access to the EHR system and reported him to the Oregon Medical Board.

The hospital said it is working on implementing additional security measures to detect when there is inappropriate access to medical information by authorized users.