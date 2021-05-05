Pharmacy vendor breach exposes data of 17,000+ Mohawk Valley Health hospital patients

Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare, an affiliate of Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System, recently began notifying more than 17,000 patients that their protected health information had been exposed by a vendor data breach.

Four details:

1. Mohawk Valley Health System was notified of the breach March 30.

2. In February, CaptureRx, a health IT company that helps hospitals manage the 340B drug program, noticed unusual activity in some files on its IT systems. MVHS and New Hartford, N.Y.-based Faxton St. Luke's work with the vendor.

3. Files that were compromised in the breach included patient records from Faxton St. Luke's, according to the news release. The health system said that PHI of 17,655 Faxton St. Luke's patients was exposed.

4. Patient information breached included names, birth dates, and prescription details, as well as medical record numbers in certain cases.

