Pennsylvania hospital still partially offline after malware attack

Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center still is working to restore its computer system since a March 26 malware attack, according to The Meadville Tribune.

In response to the attack, the medical center immediately took its computers offline, and It's been working with a third-party computer forensics company to restore its network.

On March 31, the hospital was able to bring its EHR online. It also removed the malware.

A hospital representative told the Tribune it expects "the vast majority of core systems to be restored and functional this week."

Hospital officials confirmed that there is no evidence patient information was affected in the malware attack.

"Due to the nature of the incident, MMS is not able to provide any additional information about what occurred until the investigation is fully complete," said Don Rhoten, vice president of consumer engagement at Meadville Medical Center, in an email to the Tribune.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Is HIPAA too strict during COVID-19 pandemic?

Hacking group targeting hospitals, FBI warns

Watch out for fake Office of Civil Rights investigators, hospitals warned

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.