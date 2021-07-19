Patient data from California practice found in police suspect's car

Listen
Brass Valley, Calif.-based Sierra Nevada Family Care Physicians began notifying patients that months' of their data had been recovered after police searched a suspect's vehicle during a May arrest.
Four details:
- On May 20, the district attorney's office called Sierra Nevada, notifying staff that two envelopes containing receipts from the medical practice were found in the back of a suspect's vehicle, according to a July 16 data breach notification letter.
- The receipts span from Jan. 1 to March 20, 2019. Any patients who paid a bill during this time may have had their information exposed.
- The information on the receipts may have included patient names, the name of the medical practice, full credit or debit card numbers, signatures and more.
- The receipts are being stored in a locked room that two people have access to, according to Sierra Nevada. Credit and debit numbers are blacked out on receipts, the practice told patients in the breach notification.