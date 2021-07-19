Patient data from California practice found in police suspect's car

Hannah Mitchell 
Brass Valley, Calif.-based Sierra Nevada Family Care Physicians began notifying patients that months' of their data had been recovered after police searched a suspect's vehicle during a May arrest.

Four details:

  1. On May 20, the district attorney's office called Sierra Nevada, notifying staff that two envelopes containing receipts from the medical practice were found in the back of a suspect's vehicle, according to a July 16 data breach notification letter.

  2. The receipts span from Jan. 1 to March 20, 2019. Any patients who paid a bill during this time may have had their information exposed.

  3. The information on the receipts may have included patient names, the name of the medical practice, full credit or debit card numbers, signatures and more.

  4. The receipts are being stored in a locked room that two people have access to, according to Sierra Nevada. Credit and debit numbers are blacked out on receipts, the practice told patients in the breach notification.

