Ochsner, UHS + 5 hospitals hiring CISOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. If you would like to add a hospital-facing job listing to the list, please email Hmitchell@beckershealthcare.com.
- Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is seeking a CISO.
- Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.) is seeking a CISO.
- Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) is seeking a CISO.
- UChicago Medicine is seeking a CISO.
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) is seeking a CISO.
- Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president.
- Ochsner Health (New Orleans) is seeking a CISO and vice president.