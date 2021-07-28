Ochsner, UHS + 5 hospitals hiring CISOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.

  1. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is seeking a CISO.

  2. Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.) is seeking a CISO.

  3. Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) is seeking a CISO.

  4. UChicago Medicine is seeking a CISO.

  5. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) is seeking a CISO.

  6. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president.

  7. Ochsner Health (New Orleans) is seeking a CISO and vice president.

