New IBM storage product intended to accelerate ransomware recovery

IBM unveiled the FlashSystem Cyber Vault to help businesses quickly recover from ransomware and other cyberattacks.

"As companies are under increasing security threats, they must anticipate and prepare for cyberattacks in addition to maximizing business agility of day-to-day operations," Denis Kennelly, general manager of IBM Storage said in a Feb. 8 press release. "IBM FlashSystem Cyber Vault and our most advanced FlashSystem storage are specifically designed to address the performance and security levels that our hybrid cloud clients demand."

The FlashSystem Cyber Vault reportedly will streamline all phases of cyberattack recovery and reduce the time needed for organizations to recover from attacks.

Cyber Vault will complete this by scanning IBM Safeguarded Copy and looking for signs of data corruption, malware or ransomware. The scan will help recognize a ransomware attack and help identify what data copies haven't been affected by an attack, according to the press release.