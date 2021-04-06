More than 100,000 affected in data breaches with stolen laptops, portable devices

In the last two years, 16 organizations reported to HHS that 118,470 individuals were affected by data breaches where laptops or other portable devices were stolen.

Here are the 10 largest data breaches with stolen devices, ranked by the number of patients affected:

Walgreens: 72,143



OneDigital Health and Benefits (Atlanta): 22,894



H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.): 4,056



My Choice Housecalls (Jacksonville, Fla.): 3,370



Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (Cincinnati): 2,869



Jonathan Woolfson, MD (Atlanta): 2,000



Houston Methodist Hospital: 1,987



Allergy & Asthma Medical Group of the Bay Area (Walnut Creek, Calif.): 1,900



Child, Family and Community Services: 1,658



Liv-On Family Care Center (St. Paul, Minn.): 1,580

