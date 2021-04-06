More than 100,000 affected in data breaches with stolen laptops, portable devices
In the last two years, 16 organizations reported to HHS that 118,470 individuals were affected by data breaches where laptops or other portable devices were stolen.
Here are the 10 largest data breaches with stolen devices, ranked by the number of patients affected:
- Walgreens: 72,143
- OneDigital Health and Benefits (Atlanta): 22,894
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.): 4,056
- My Choice Housecalls (Jacksonville, Fla.): 3,370
- Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (Cincinnati): 2,869
- Jonathan Woolfson, MD (Atlanta): 2,000
- Houston Methodist Hospital: 1,987
- Allergy & Asthma Medical Group of the Bay Area (Walnut Creek, Calif.): 1,900
- Child, Family and Community Services: 1,658
- Liv-On Family Care Center (St. Paul, Minn.): 1,580
