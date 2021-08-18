Memorial Health expecting weeklong IT system outage from ransomware attack

Listen
Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System said its IT systems are still offline after a ransomware attack on Aug. 15.
Six details:
- "We have reached a negotiated solution and are beginning the process that will restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible," Scott Cantley, CEO of Memorial Health, said in an Aug. 18 news release shared with Becker's. "We are following a deliberate, methodical approach to bring systems back online securely and in a manner that prioritizes our ability to provide patient care. This could happen as early as Sunday."
- A spokesperson from Memorial told Becker's the system is negotiating a solution with hackers, in concert with the FBI.
- Mr. Cantley said many of their systems are down, but they have "robust processes in place to maintain safe and effective patient care. We are collectively responding in accordance with our well-planned process and policies for this type of event."
- Moving forward, Memorial is focused on remediation technology, which will be added to its security systems, the health system said.
- The health system previously reported it was diverting some patients because of the attack, such as emergency department patients who are not experiencing stroke or trauma symptoms. Since its networks were shut down, the health system said it was working on paper charts to minimize further disruption. All nonurgent surgical cases and radiology exams were canceled.
- Mr. Cantley said security experts are monitoring for indications that patient or employee data has been released. There has not been any evidence of this so far, Mr. Cantley said.