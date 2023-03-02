LCMC Health deploys AWS ransomware recovery tool for Epic EHR

New Orleans-based LCMC Health partnered with IT company Sapphire Health to use Amazon Web Services to deploy a ransomware recovery tool to the health system's Epic EHR.

The project used AWS' Landing Zone Accelerator for Healthcare, an industry-specific AWS tool that works to improve security, compliance and operational capabilities for healthcare organizations.

The tool's ransomware recovery creates a read-only replica of EHR data, according to a March 2 Sapphire Health news release. Installation of the tool at LCMC was done in under eight weeks.

"The costs of providing healthcare, and the security threats healthcare providers face, are both increasing," LCMC Health Chief Technology Officer Austin Park said in the release. "A cost-effective and quick-to-implement solution to mitigate some of these security risks leveraging the cloud is an important capability. I'm extremely proud of the Sapphire and LCMC Health team for implementing this solution on AWS."