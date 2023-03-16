Largest healthcare data breach reported in '23 affects more than 4.2 million patients

More than 4.2 million patients were affected in the largest data healthcare data breach reported so far in 2023, HIPAA Journal reported March 15.

Independent Living Systems, a third-party administrator for managed care organizations, said March 14 that a hacker stole data from its network between June and July. The data could have included such information as Social Security numbers, financial accounts and medical treatments.

The Florida-based company has been notifying affected individuals and reported the number of patients caught in the breach to the Maine attorney general's office. Its subsidiaries include the Florida Community Care and Florida Complete Care health plans.