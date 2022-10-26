IU Health to develop cybersecurity lab for medical devices

Indianapolis-based IU Health is developing a cybersecurity lab to test medical device security.

In partnership with tech company Trimedx, IU Health's Medical Device Security Lab will use Trimedx's technology to test the health system's medical devices for vulnerabilities and interoperability, according to an Oct. 26 press release from Trimedx.

The lab is looking to test for configurations and security setups, and scanning of equipment specific to security testing with no live network or risk of patient impact.

"Mitigating cybersecurity threats is vital to protecting patient safety and data," Nick Sturgeon, executive director of information security at IU Health, said in the release. "The cutting-edge device testing lab enhances the ability to remediate vulnerabilities before equipment reaches the patient floor."