Healthcare ransomware attacks are on the rise: 4 things to know

The healthcare and public health sector was the most targeted critical infrastructure sector for ransomware attacks in 2022, according to a March 22 crime report from the FBI.
Four things to know from the report:
- The healthcare sector ranked No. 1 out of 16 critical infrastructure sectors for ransomware attacks in 2022 and saw an increase in reports of ransomware incidents.
- Healthcare organizations filed 210 ransomware complaints with the IC3 in 2022 compared to 148 complaints in 2021.
- LockBit was the most active ransomware group of 2022 with 149 reported attacks.
- In total, $10.3 billion was lost to cybercrime in 2022, up 49 percent from 2021.