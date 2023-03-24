Healthcare ransomware attacks are on the rise: 4 things to know

Naomi Diaz -

The healthcare and public health sector was the most targeted critical infrastructure sector for ransomware attacks in 2022, according to a March 22 crime report from the FBI. 

Four things to know from the report:

  1. The healthcare sector ranked No. 1 out of 16 critical infrastructure sectors for ransomware attacks in 2022 and saw an increase in reports of ransomware incidents.

  2. Healthcare organizations filed 210 ransomware complaints with the IC3 in 2022 compared to 148 complaints in 2021.

  3. LockBit was the most active ransomware group of 2022 with 149 reported attacks.

  4. In total, $10.3 billion was lost to cybercrime in 2022, up 49 percent from 2021.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars