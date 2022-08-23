Healthcare interoperability platform data breach affects nearly 97,000 patients

A hacking incident involving Onyx Technologies, a company that specializes in healthcare data exchange, affected 96,814 patients, the firm notified the HHS Office of Civil Rights on Aug. 12.

On June 28, Onyx Technology discovered a cyberattack on its computer network, regaining access to the system on July 7, the company wrote in a notice on its website. The firm discovered that a server may have been removed or accessed between March 29 and June 28.

Onyx Technology is a vendor for iCare, or Independent Care Health Plan, a managed care company for dually eligible patients that is a subsidiary of Humana. Onyx helps patients access their electronic health information.

The company said the patient data that was breached may include names, addresses, dates of birth and provider names, but it has no evidence that any of the information has been misused.