Healthcare execs join cybersecurity advisory group

Fortified Health Security, a provider of cybersecurity services specializing in healthcare, has established a new cybersecurity advisory group made up of executive IT leaders, including healthcare executives.

The group, called Fortified Advisory Board, will meet every three months to talk about new threats and risks, review updates on laws and regulations, and find ways to work together to improve cybersecurity and preparedness in healthcare organizations, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

Healthcare executives joining the group include: