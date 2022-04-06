Hackers expose 4,000 Englewood Health patients' data

Englewood (N.J.) Health suffered a data breach in February that exposed 3,901 patients' information, the system said in a statement sent to Becker's on April 6.

On Feb. 14, Englewood Health became aware that an employee's username and password had been compromised by an unauthorized third party.

An investigation found the unauthorized party obtained access to patient data, including names, dates of birth and "limited health information of a limited number of Englewood Health patients." The unauthorizedd party had access to the information for less than 40 minutes before they were locked out of Englewood Health's network, according to the system.

Since the incident, Englewood Health has upgraded its physical, administrative and technical network controls to further protect patient information. The system notified affected patients and offered them free credit monitoring services "out of an abundance of caution."