Google, Health-ISAC partner on healthcare cybersecurity

Google Cloud has joined the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center's threat operations center and will work with the organization to develop an open sourced integration that connects the Health-ISAC Indicator Threat Sharing feed directly into Google Cloud's Chronicle Security Operations information and event management.

The integration will allow members of Health-ISAC's organization to detect threats and share threat indicators with others, which can help advise other members on when to investigate and update their defenses if needed, according to a Feb. 9 release from Google.

The Health-ISAC is a non-profit organization focusing on offering healthcare organizations a forum for coordinating, collaborating and sharing cyber threat intelligence and best practices.