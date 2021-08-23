Former Florida payer employee shared patient PHI to personal email

Sunrise-based South Florida Community Care Plan said it's taking action after discovering a former employee was sending a patient's protected health information to his personal email account.

On June 21, the payer reviewed the former employee's email account, according to an Aug. 20 news release. The company discovered the employee was sending internal documents to their personal email address.

The payer said it launched an investigation to determine the scope of the breach. The investigation did not uncover evidence the information was being used outside the employee's scope of employment, according to the news release.



The investigation determined patients' names, addresses, birth dates, diagnoses and other medical-related information may have been exposed.



The company is offering individuals affected by the breach complimentary credit monitoring.