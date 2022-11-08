Feds warn against Iranian cyber threats targeting the healthcare sector

The HHS Office of Information Security issued a brief Nov. 3 warning the U.S. healthcare sector about the possible threat Iranian hackers may pose to the healthcare industry. 

Five things to know about Iranian hacker groups:

  1. Iranian threat groups such as Pioneer Kitten, UNC3890 and Magic Kitten are known to target the healthcare sector.

  2. In June, Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, revealed that Iranian government-backed hackers attempted to execute a cyberattack against Boston Children's Hospital.

  3. Iranian hackers have been known to engage in website defacement, malware, theft of personally identifiable information, spear phishing and distributed denial-of-service attacks against their victims.

  4. These groups are also known for wiper malware as well as retaliatory attack strategies.

  5. HHS recommends that organizations implement user training, especially in regard to phishing and other types of social engineering in order to mitigate any attacks from Iranian-backed hackers. 

