Feds warn against Chinese-backed hackers targeting healthcare organizations

Naomi Diaz -

Chinese state-sponsored hackers known as APT41 are a threat to the U.S. healthcare industry, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned Sept. 22. 

Five things to know about the group:

  1. APT41 has been active since 2012 and has a history of targeting the healthcare sector, as well as education, high-tech, media, retail, software, pharma, telecoms, video games, travel services and virtual currency.

  2. APT41 conducted targeted campaigns on the healthcare sector in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

  3. APT41 uses tactics such as spear phishing, watering hole, supply chain attacks and backdoors to access victims' networks.

  4. Once inside victims' networks, the group gathers intelligence that can be used in future attacks and steals industry-specific information.

  5. Once initial access is gained, APT41 uses compromised credentials to move throughout an organization.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars