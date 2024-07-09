Feds: Geisinger breach suspect had machines to create fake IDs

Court records allege that a former Nuance employee accused of breaching patient data from Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger had fake IDs and a machine used to create them, PennLive reported.

Max Vance, 44, aka Andre Burk, of El Cajon, Calif., was indicted in January in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for accessing the protected health information of Geisinger patients two days after he was fired by Microsoft healthcare artificial intelligence subsidiary Nuance, according to the July 8 story. He also allegedly had a thumb drive with the data stolen via his former employer, as well as several fake IDs with his picture.

Geisinger began notifying more than 1 million individuals in June that their data may have been breached in the incident. Several patients have since sued the health system, claiming it failed to protect their personal and health information, putting them at risk of identity theft. Microsoft is "cooperating with law enforcement and doing what is necessary to support our customer," a company spokesperson told PennLive.