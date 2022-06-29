Data of 763 patients at risk after laptop stolen from Seattle clinic

UW Medicine notified patients that a laptop containing patient protected health information was stolen from its Seattle, Wash.-based UWMC-Northwest Neurology Clinic in April.

On April 18, UW Medicine said it learned that a laptop, used to create and store electromyography reports, was stolen from UWMC-Northwest Neurology Clinic. The reports stored on the laptop contained patients' names, dates of birth, gender, EMG findings and their treating physician's name.

UW Medicine reported that 763 patients were affected.

The laptop has not been recovered, but the health system has said it has found no evidence to indicate that the patient information has been misused.

It is mailing letters to all that are affected.