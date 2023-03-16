Data exfiltration against healthcare organizations is on the rise: 5 trends to watch

Naomi Diaz -

Data exfiltration was a factor in 70 percent of ransomware incidents affecting healthcare organizations, a March 9 brief from HHS' Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center found.

Five data exfiltration trends to know from the brief:

  1. Data exfiltration attacks are on the rise.

  2. According to breach notifications, 28.5 million healthcare records were compromised in 2022, up from 21.1 million from 2019. 

  3. Hackers using ransomware threats have been primarily focused on data exfiltration and extortion.

  4. In 2022, there was a 20 percent increase in the number of hackers conducting data theft and extortion campaigns.

  5. Donut Leaks, Karakurt and the Lapsus$ are being identified as new groups who are conducting these data theft and extortion campaigns. 

