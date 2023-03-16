Data exfiltration against healthcare organizations is on the rise: 5 trends to watch

Data exfiltration was a factor in 70 percent of ransomware incidents affecting healthcare organizations, a March 9 brief from HHS' Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center found.
Five data exfiltration trends to know from the brief:
- Data exfiltration attacks are on the rise.
- According to breach notifications, 28.5 million healthcare records were compromised in 2022, up from 21.1 million from 2019.
- Hackers using ransomware threats have been primarily focused on data exfiltration and extortion.
- In 2022, there was a 20 percent increase in the number of hackers conducting data theft and extortion campaigns.
- Donut Leaks, Karakurt and the Lapsus$ are being identified as new groups who are conducting these data theft and extortion campaigns.