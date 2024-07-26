CrowdStrike outage expected to cost healthcare $1.9B: Report

Losses for the healthcare industry from the CrowdStrike IT outage are estimated to reach $1.9 billion, according to a July 24 report from Parametrix Solutions, a provider of cloud monitoring, modeling and insurance services.

According to Parametrix, the healthcare and banking sectors in the U.S. are expected to suffer the greatest direct losses due to the July 19 global disruptions caused by a faulty CrowdStrike software update that led to widespread Windows system crashes.

Additionally, the report states that 75% of firms in healthcare and banking experienced direct financial impacts.

Parametrix said its insights into the financial impact of the CrowdStrike event is derived from analyzing more than 54 billion data points that outline the historical performance of cloud services.

This comes after CNBC reported that CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said that more than 97% of Windows sensors have been restored following the outage.