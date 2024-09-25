Community Health Network to bolster security with airport tech company

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is partnering with CLEAR, the company known for developing biometric ID checks for airports, in a bid to enhance security.

The collaboration aims to streamline password reset processes and improve identity verification across the health system, reducing the burden on support services while enhancing overall security, according to a Sept. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

Healthcare service desks are frequently targeted by individuals impersonating employees or patients in attempts to reset passwords and gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. To address this, Community Health Network is transitioning from multi-factor authentication, which verifies devices, to CLEAR Verified, a system that directly authenticates individuals to better mitigate these risks.

The rollout of CLEAR will begin in September, starting with employee password resets and later expanding to patient access for MyChart accounts and visitor registration.

This move follows a successful pilot at Community, where 90% of targeted employees adopted CLEAR, eliminating 6,000 annual password reset calls and freeing up support staff to focus on patient care, according to the release.