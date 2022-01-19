CISA urges organizations to review Microsoft malware warning: 4 details

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned U.S. critical infrastructure organizations about a malware warning in Ukraine that could potentially threaten cybersecurity globally, the American Hospital Association reported Jan. 18.

A Jan. 15 Microsoft blog post initially warned of the malware attack that is affecting several Ukrainian government agencies.

CISA and Microsoft are urging U.S. organizations to tighten cybersecurity and look out for these details:

1. The malware will be disguised as ransomware and if activated, will infect computer systems, making them inoperable.

2. Assess and consider blocking Ukrainian connections: third-party, direct, associate and email contacts.

3. Geo-fencing will have limited defense against indirect risk.

4. Organizations should monitor networks heavily and prepare an incident response in the event the malware attack affects their systems.