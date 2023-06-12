Chief digital officer of Baptist Health appointed to Florida cybersecurity council

Naomi Diaz -

Aaron Miri, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Baptist Health, was appointed to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Mr. Miri, who oversees the Jacksonville, Fla.-based health system's digital strategy, innovation, cybersecurity and technology integration, will join the council along with two other new members, according to a June 9 press release from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Fla. 

The Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council assists state agencies with protecting their IT systems from cybersecurity threats.

