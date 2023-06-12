Chief digital officer of Baptist Health appointed to Florida cybersecurity council

Aaron Miri, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Baptist Health, was appointed to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Mr. Miri, who oversees the Jacksonville, Fla.-based health system's digital strategy, innovation, cybersecurity and technology integration, will join the council along with two other new members, according to a June 9 press release from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Fla.

The Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council assists state agencies with protecting their IT systems from cybersecurity threats.