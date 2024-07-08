California hospital nears full restoration amid cybersecurity recovery

Poway, Calif.-based Palomar Health Medical Group is inching closer to restoring access to its systems after suspicious activity forced them offline.

Palomar Health said it plans to restore its system by July 18.

"We're expecting to have the majority of patient care systems back up and running by the beginning of next week, and plan to have all patient care systems at all clinics fully restored within a few weeks," according to an update on Palomar Health's website.

The restoration of computer systems includes the hospital's EHR system, appointment scheduling, visit documentation, electronic receipt of laboratory results into patient records, electronic sending of prescriptions and refills directly to local pharmacies and credit card payment processing.

Palomar said final restoration improvements to its computer systems will happen over the next few weeks and will include the ability to electronically order lab tests and radiology procedures, access to its patient portal, outbound faxing from its medical record system, and the installation and utilization of a new Webex phone platform.

The restoration comes two months after Palomar detected suspicious activity on computer systems within its network.