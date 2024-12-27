Average cost of healthcare data breach, by year

The average cost of a healthcare data breach decreased slightly in 2024, according to the American Hospital Association's 2025 Environmental Scan report.

The analysis cites data from IBM's "2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report" released in July. The report includes insights on data breaches from 604 organizations worldwide between March 2023 and February 2024.

Healthcare organizations reported the highest data breach costs of any industry for the 14th consecutive year. In 2024, the average cost of a healthcare data breach was $9.77 million, down from nearly $11 million in 2023.

Here's a breakdown of the average annual cost of a healthcare data breach since 2021: