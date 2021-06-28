6 hospitals hiring CISOs

Listen
Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. If you would like to add a hospital-facing job listing to the list, please email Hmitchell@beckershealthcare.com.
- Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.)
- Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)
- The University of Chicago Medicine
- MUSC Health University Hospital (Charleston, S.C.)
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)
- Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)