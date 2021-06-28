6 hospitals hiring CISOs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. If you would like to add a hospital-facing job listing to the list, please email Hmitchell@beckershealthcare.com.

  1. Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.)

  2. Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)

  3. The University of Chicago Medicine

  4. MUSC Health University Hospital (Charleston, S.C.)

  5. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

  6. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

