6 cybersecurity tips from retired CIA tech expert

Healthcare cybersecurity is an increasingly important issue, as it can protect the health and data of patients and save health systems from expensive cyberattacks.
In Forbes on May 19, retired CIA cybersecurity expert Barbara Hunt outlined six steps to keep networks secure:
- Dynamically shift your network.
- Use multiple internet service providers, as well as varied direct connections, cloud-based connections, internet connections and locations.
- Protect subscriber information that is held in commercial providers' databases, and eliminate traceability through the billing trail.
- Regularly rotate and exchange the infrastructure and subscribing identities that are used to establish the physical infrastructure.
- Increase the layers of security in the network, and supplement the security protections offered by cloud providers.
- Take advantage of the cloud's agility to quickly stand up and bring down resources.