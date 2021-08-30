5 hospital data breaches exposed 3.3 million patients in August

Listen
In August, 3,710,158 patients across 22 healthcare organizations were hit by data breaches. In just hospitals and health systems, 3,348,499 individuals were exposed.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the five hospitals and health systems that reported data breaches to HHS during August, ranked by a number of patients affected:
- St. Joseph's/Candler Health System (Savannah, Ga.): 1,400,000
- University Medical Center Southern Nevada (Las Vegas): 1,300,000
- UNM Health (Albuquerque, N.M.): 637,252
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital (New York City): 10,333
- Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.): 914