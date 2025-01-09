21 most common cybersecurity vendors in healthcare

Cybersecurity is top of mind for hospital and health system IT leaders in 2025.

Here are the most commonly used or mentioned cybersecurity vendors in healthcare, according to a Jan. 2 KLAS Research report that surveyed 70 healthcare organizations. This list contains ties:

1. Microsoft: 13

2. CrowdStrike: 7

3 (tie). Cisco: 5

3 (tie). Claroty: 5

5 (tie). Arctic Wolf: 4

5 (tie). Fortinet: 4

5 (tie). Proofpoint: 4

5 (tie). Palo Alto Networks: 4

9 (tie). Censinet: 3

9 (tie). KnowBe4: 3

9 (tie). Fortified Health Security: 3

12 (tie). Imprivata: 2

12 (tie). Epic: 2

12 (tie). Armis: 2

12 (tie). Zscaler: 2

12 (tie). Clearwater: 2

12 (tie). Optiv: 2

12 (tie). SailPoint: 2

12 (tie). Mandiant: 2

12 (tie). ServiceNow: 2

12 (tie). tw-Security: 2