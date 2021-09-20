11 hospitals hiring CISOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.

1. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) is seeking a CISO for Conifer Health Solutions in Frisco, Texas.

2. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.) is seeking a CISO.

3. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego) is seeking a CISO.

4. UW Medicine (Seattle) is seeking a CISO.

5. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is seeking a CISO.

6. Ochsner Health (New Orleans) is seeking a CISO and vice president of information security.

7. The University of Chicago Medical Center is seeking a CISO.

8. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president.

9. Main Line Health (Fredericksburg, Pa.) is seeking a CISO.

10. Howard University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) is seeking a CISO.

11. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president of information security.