11 hospitals hiring CISOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.
1. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) is seeking a CISO for Conifer Health Solutions in Frisco, Texas.
2. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.) is seeking a CISO.
3. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego) is seeking a CISO.
4. UW Medicine (Seattle) is seeking a CISO.
5. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is seeking a CISO.
6. Ochsner Health (New Orleans) is seeking a CISO and vice president of information security.
7. The University of Chicago Medical Center is seeking a CISO.
8. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president.
9. Main Line Health (Fredericksburg, Pa.) is seeking a CISO.
10. Howard University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) is seeking a CISO.
11. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president of information security.