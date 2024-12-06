Who received a pay raise in 2024?

Employees at U.S. organizations with more than 1,000 employees received pay raises most often in the past year, according to a LinkedIn survey.

LinkedIn's latest Workforce Confidence Index is based on responses from 8,606 U.S. professionals surveyed between Sept. 21 and Nov. 15.

Among those surveyed, 69% of workers at enterprise organizations — defined as those with more than 1,000 employees — said they received a raise in the past year. This compares to 64% of employees at midmarket organizations and 54% at small-medium businesses, which are defined as having up to 200 employees. The U.S. average was 58%, according to the survey.

However, nearly half of U.S. executives said raises and promotions have become less common at their organizations, according to LinkedIn's September Executive Confidence Index. Additionally, fewer than half of U.S. employees expect a pay raise in the next six months, another LinkedIn survey found.

A January report indicated that pay raise increases slowed at the end of 2023, with average salary increases projected at 4% in 2024, down from 4.4% in 2023.