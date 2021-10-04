Wexner Medical Center to spend $15M on employee bonuses

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is giving out $1,000 bonuses to more than 15,000 employees.

The bonus is going to staff members who have been employed by the center since April 1, excluding those in leadership positions, faculty, physicians, temporary employees and students, according to an Oct. 1 news release.

The bonus is a way to thank employees for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical center said.

"None of the lifesaving care we provide at Ohio State happens without our excellent staff and their commitment to serving our patients and our community," said Andrew Thomas, MD, the medical center's chief clinical officer. "We recognize the pandemic has left many of our clinicians and support staff feeling worn out, frustrated and anxious. Yet, through these difficult times, our colleagues continually embody the best of what it means to be a Buckeye, and it is our privilege to work with this team every day."