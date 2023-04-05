Washington lawmakers introduce bill to tax 'excess' hospital employee compensation

State lawmakers in Washington have introduced legislation aimed at imposing an excise tax on hospital employees making "excess compensation," according to an April 4 report in The Center Square.

Two Democratic lawmakers have introduced Senate Bill 5767, which defines excess compensation as "the annual total compensation of a covered employee … that exceeds 10 times the average annual wage."

"I think it's always interesting when bills drop later on in the session, and I know I was surprised to see that one,” Senate Deputy Majority Leader Manka Dhingra said. "But, you know, you keep hearing a lot about wealth inequities in our state and, I think everyone widely recognizes that we have an upside down tax structure."

Republicans were less welcoming.

"You know, this is such a worrisome phenomenon now," said Rep. J.T. Wilcox. "It's not just about taxes; it's about the idea that you demonize a group and you use the legislature to go after them."





