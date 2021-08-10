VCU Health boosts minimum wage for front-line workers

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is raising its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $15, the Richmond-based organization said Aug. 10.

The change will apply to about 1,700 front-line workers, or about 10 percent of the health system's total workforce. These workers provide food and nutrition services, environmental services, valet and other services at the health system's hospitals and clinics.

"The workers have gone to extraordinary lengths to support our mission and ultimately our patients," Paula Henderson, chief human resources officer at VCU Health System, said in a news release. "Every single one of them contributes to a patient's care experience, whether it's by providing comfort and kind words behind their masks, a hot meal, clean sheets and so much more."

The minimum wage hike takes effect in September.