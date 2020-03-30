UPMC protects 89,000 workers' salaries through May 9

UPMC said it is protecting pay of its 89,000 employees through May 9 as it fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pittsburgh-based health system announced the staffing and pay protection program March 30. UPMC said it will pay staff at its current rate for normally scheduled hours through May 9.

"On behalf of the board and leadership of UPMC, I want to express my sincerest appreciation to our dedicated UPMC staff who are focused on the life-changing work of caring for our patients, each other and our communities," Jeffrey A. Romoff, president and CEO of UPMC, said in a news release. "This pay protection program is our commitment to our valued staff."

UPMC's program applies to workers who may be redeployed to work in areas outside of their usual work sites. It also applies to employees who are asked not to report to work but may be called back on short notice.

