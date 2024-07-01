Travel nurse pay by state

Average weekly travel nurse pay in the U.S. in June was $2,298.18, down 0.79% from the previous month and 5.23% from June 2023, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian, a healthcare career marketplace.
Here is the average weekly travel nurse pay for each state for June, alongside the percentage difference between June and May.
Note: States are listed in descending order based on their average weekly travel nurse pay in June.
California
June: $2,985.27
Month-over-month decrease: 1.68%
Alaska
June: $2,908.93
Month-over-month increase: 1.67%
Delaware
June: $2,643.69
Month-over-month decrease: 0.31%
New Jersey
June: $2,597.81
Month-over-month decrease: 1.13%
Minnesota
June: $2,556.78
Month-over-month decrease: 1.65%
Massachusetts
June: $2,538.85
Month-over-month decrease: 0.06%
New York
June: $2,507.24
Month-over-month decrease: 1.22%
Nevada
June: $2,485.29
Month-over-month decrease: 2.27%
Maine
June: $2,481.01
Month-over-month decrease: 1.36%
Rhode Island
June: $2,441.69
Month-over-month decrease: 2.80%
Washington
June: $2,437.42
Month-over-month decrease: 1.33%
Oregon
June: $2,430.10
Month-over-month increase: 0.03%
Wisconsin
June: $2,395.45
Month-over-month decrease: 1.08%
Connecticut
June: $2,371.18
Month-over-month increase: 0.30%
Wyoming
June: $2,369.67
Month-over-month decrease: 4.13%
New Hampshire
June: $2,364.88
Month-over-month decrease: 0.50%
Pennsylvania
June: $2,362.09
Month-over-month decrease: 0.06%
South Dakota
June: $2,351.49
Month-over-month increase: 0.04%
North Dakota
June: $2,350.62
Month-over-month decrease: 3.50%
Illinois
June: $2,342.39
Month-over-month decrease: 0.26%
Hawaii
June: $2,337.38
Month-over-month increase: 2.09%
Montana
June: $2,334.58
Month-over-month increase: 0.53%
Nebraska
June: $2,316.76
Month-over-month decrease: 1.45%
Arizona
June: $2,313.51
Month-over-month decrease: 2.45%
Vermont
June: $2,309.59
Month-over-month decrease: 0.94%
Utah
June: $2,308.17
Month-over-month decrease: 0.32%
West Virginia
June: $2,305.33
Month-over-month increase: 0.40%
Ohio
June: $2,264.14
Month-over-month decrease: 2.04%
Iowa
June: $2,257.23
Month-over-month increase: 0.89%
Virginia
June: $2,245.57
Month-over-month decrease: 0.41%
Kentucky
June: $2,242.21
Month-over-month increase: 1.31%
Colorado
June: $2,235.29
Month-over-month decrease: 0.18%
Maryland
June: $2,224.23
Month-over-month decrease: 1.30%
Idaho
June: $2,222.61
Month-over-month increase: 0.51%
Indiana
June: $2,194.73
Month-over-month increase: 0.08%
Florida
June: $2,188.48
Month-over-month decrease: 0.13%
Missouri
June: $2,187.92
Month-over-month decrease: 1.23%
Michigan
June: $2,154.69
Month-over-month decrease: 0.87%
New Mexico
June: $2,147.08
Month-over-month decrease: 2.29%
Oklahoma
June: $2,118.37
Month-over-month decrease: 0.67%
Kansas
June: $2,109.91
Month-over-month decrease: 1.43%
North Carolina
June: $2,106.55
Month-over-month decrease: 0.59%
Georgia
June: $2,103.84
Month-over-month decrease: 1.02%
South Carolina
June: $2,065.54
Month-over-month decrease: 1.31%
Texas
June: $2,050.06
Month-over-month decrease: 0.74%
Louisiana
June: $2,035.73
Month-over-month decrease: 0.82%
Tennessee
June: $1,969.29
Month-over-month decrease: 0.48%
Alabama
June: $1,894.58
Month-over-month decrease: 2.62%
Arkansas
June: $1,888.29
Month-over-month decrease: 0.75%
Mississippi
June: $1,855.63
Month-over-month increase: 0.68%