Travel nurse pay by state

Average weekly travel nurse pay in the U.S. in June was $2,298.18, down 0.79% from the previous month and 5.23% from June 2023, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian, a healthcare career marketplace.

Here is the average weekly travel nurse pay for each state for June, alongside the percentage difference between June and May.

Note: States are listed in descending order based on their average weekly travel nurse pay in June.

California

June: $2,985.27

Month-over-month decrease: 1.68%

Alaska

June: $2,908.93

Month-over-month increase: 1.67%

Delaware

June: $2,643.69

Month-over-month decrease: 0.31%

New Jersey

June: $2,597.81

Month-over-month decrease: 1.13%

Minnesota

June: $2,556.78

Month-over-month decrease: 1.65%

Massachusetts

June: $2,538.85

Month-over-month decrease: 0.06%

New York

June: $2,507.24

Month-over-month decrease: 1.22%

Nevada

June: $2,485.29

Month-over-month decrease: 2.27%

Maine

June: $2,481.01

Month-over-month decrease: 1.36%

Rhode Island

June: $2,441.69

Month-over-month decrease: 2.80%

Washington

June: $2,437.42

Month-over-month decrease: 1.33%

Oregon

June: $2,430.10

Month-over-month increase: 0.03%

Wisconsin

June: $2,395.45

Month-over-month decrease: 1.08%

Connecticut

June: $2,371.18

Month-over-month increase: 0.30%

Wyoming

June: $2,369.67

Month-over-month decrease: 4.13%

New Hampshire

June: $2,364.88

Month-over-month decrease: 0.50%

Pennsylvania

June: $2,362.09

Month-over-month decrease: 0.06%

South Dakota

June: $2,351.49

Month-over-month increase: 0.04%

North Dakota

June: $2,350.62

Month-over-month decrease: 3.50%

Illinois

June: $2,342.39

Month-over-month decrease: 0.26%

Hawaii

June: $2,337.38

Month-over-month increase: 2.09%

Montana

June: $2,334.58

Month-over-month increase: 0.53%

Nebraska

June: $2,316.76

Month-over-month decrease: 1.45%

Arizona

June: $2,313.51

Month-over-month decrease: 2.45%

Vermont

June: $2,309.59

Month-over-month decrease: 0.94%

Utah

June: $2,308.17

Month-over-month decrease: 0.32%

West Virginia

June: $2,305.33

Month-over-month increase: 0.40%

Ohio

June: $2,264.14

Month-over-month decrease: 2.04%

Iowa

June: $2,257.23

Month-over-month increase: 0.89%

Virginia

June: $2,245.57

Month-over-month decrease: 0.41%

Kentucky

June: $2,242.21

Month-over-month increase: 1.31%

Colorado

June: $2,235.29

Month-over-month decrease: 0.18%

Maryland

June: $2,224.23

Month-over-month decrease: 1.30%

Idaho

June: $2,222.61

Month-over-month increase: 0.51%

Indiana

June: $2,194.73

Month-over-month increase: 0.08%

Florida

June: $2,188.48

Month-over-month decrease: 0.13%

Missouri

June: $2,187.92

Month-over-month decrease: 1.23%

Michigan

June: $2,154.69

Month-over-month decrease: 0.87%

New Mexico

June: $2,147.08

Month-over-month decrease: 2.29%

Oklahoma

June: $2,118.37

Month-over-month decrease: 0.67%

Kansas

June: $2,109.91

Month-over-month decrease: 1.43%

North Carolina

June: $2,106.55

Month-over-month decrease: 0.59%

Georgia

June: $2,103.84

Month-over-month decrease: 1.02%

South Carolina

June: $2,065.54

Month-over-month decrease: 1.31%

Texas

June: $2,050.06

Month-over-month decrease: 0.74%

Louisiana

June: $2,035.73

Month-over-month decrease: 0.82%

Tennessee

June: $1,969.29

Month-over-month decrease: 0.48%

Alabama

June: $1,894.58

Month-over-month decrease: 2.62%

Arkansas

June: $1,888.29

Month-over-month decrease: 0.75%

Mississippi

June: $1,855.63

Month-over-month increase: 0.68%