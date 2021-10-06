Sentara to offer employees appreciation bonuses up to $2K

To thank staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sentara Healthcare is giving 98.5 percent of its employees a bonus of up to $2,000.

Eligible caregivers and patient-facing support staff working in the Norfolk, Va.-based system's hospitals, medical group offices, ambulatory clinics, home health, medical transport and Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly clinics will receive $2,000. Other eligible staff will receive $1,000, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the organization.

Eligible employees include:

Staff members up to and including directors

Full-time, part-time and "flexi pool" employees (excluding temporary positions)

Were hired on or before Nov. 20, 2021, and are still employed with Sentara on Dec. 9, 2021

Have worked in the six months before Dec. 9, 2021

"The tenacity and resiliency of the Sentara team has truly been inspirational to me as the rock- steady foundation on which our communities have come to rely, especially as we all hope to emerge from this pandemic," CEO Howard Kern wrote in an email to the staff. "Each of you embodies the mission of improving health every day."