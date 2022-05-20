Sentara to give employees 3% merit pay increases

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare is implementing a 3 percent merit pay increase for eligible employees, up to and including the director level.

The merit increase is effective May 22, according to a news release. It is part of $125 million in pay increases and new and enhanced benefits announced Feb. 10.

"We are proud to be an employer of choice in the communities we serve and are committed to fostering a culture that attracts, retains and engages a diverse, talented workforce," Sentara Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Becky Sawyer said in the May 20 release. "An important aspect of that is investing in our team members with a strong compensation and benefits program that reflects our colleagues' needs, contributions and changes in our markets."

In addition to the $125 million investment announced this year, Sentara also invested more than $185 million last year in employee compensation increases, appreciation gifts and other COVID-19-related compensation programs, according to the release

Sentara is a 12-hospital health system with more than 29,000 employees.