Physician assistant average annual wage in 50 states

Physician assistants in the U.S. make an average of $119,460 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Physician assistants earn the highest average salary in Rhode Island at $146,880. Alaska is second at $145,830 followed by Connecticut at $141,790.

Below are the average mean annual wages for physician assistants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $95,470

Alaska: $145,830

Arizona: $121,490

Arkansas: $71,640

California: $136,920

Colorado: $119,380

Connecticut: $141,790

Delaware: $117,450

Florida: $104,810

Georgia: $108,290

Hawaii: $95,280

Idaho: $117,220

Illinois: $117,480

Indiana: $114,070

Iowa: $122,260

Kansas: $111,140

Kentucky: $96,010

Louisiana: $110,940

Maine: $123,200

Maryland: $99,530

Massachusetts: $129,480

Michigan: $111,990

Minnesota: $124,440

Mississippi: $74,570

Missouri: $95,280

Montana: $120,470

Nebraska: $112,100

Nevada: $125,670

New Hampshire: $137,330

New Jersey: $140,080

New Mexico: $132,370

New York: $131,810

North Carolina: $116,110

North Dakota: $122,470

Ohio: $110,670

Oklahoma: $118,810

Oregon: $130,000

Pennsylvania: $109,530

Rhode Island: $146,880

South Carolina: $97,370

South Dakota: $114,150

Tennessee: $103,850

Texas: $116,070

Utah: $117,780

Vermont: $125,580

Virginia: $116,970

Washington: $136,130

Washington, D.C.: $122,890

West Virginia: $117,430

Wisconsin: $114,920

Wyoming: $123,280