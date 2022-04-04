Physician assistant average annual wage in 50 states

- Small
Physician assistants in the U.S. make an average of $119,460 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Physician assistants earn the highest average salary in Rhode Island at $146,880. Alaska is second at $145,830 followed by Connecticut at $141,790.
Below are the average mean annual wages for physician assistants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $95,470
Alaska: $145,830
Arizona: $121,490
Arkansas: $71,640
California: $136,920
Colorado: $119,380
Connecticut: $141,790
Delaware: $117,450
Florida: $104,810
Georgia: $108,290
Hawaii: $95,280
Idaho: $117,220
Illinois: $117,480
Indiana: $114,070
Iowa: $122,260
Kansas: $111,140
Kentucky: $96,010
Louisiana: $110,940
Maine: $123,200
Maryland: $99,530
Massachusetts: $129,480
Michigan: $111,990
Minnesota: $124,440
Mississippi: $74,570
Missouri: $95,280
Montana: $120,470
Nebraska: $112,100
Nevada: $125,670
New Hampshire: $137,330
New Jersey: $140,080
New Mexico: $132,370
New York: $131,810
North Carolina: $116,110
North Dakota: $122,470
Ohio: $110,670
Oklahoma: $118,810
Oregon: $130,000
Pennsylvania: $109,530
Rhode Island: $146,880
South Carolina: $97,370
South Dakota: $114,150
Tennessee: $103,850
Texas: $116,070
Utah: $117,780
Vermont: $125,580
Virginia: $116,970
Washington: $136,130
Washington, D.C.: $122,890
West Virginia: $117,430
Wisconsin: $114,920
Wyoming: $123,280