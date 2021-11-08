Overlake Medical Center invests $23M in workforce

- Small
Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics is investing $23 million in its workforce, which includes retention bonuses and a minimum wage increase.
It will affect about 3,300 employees, according to a Nov. 5 news release.
The investment includes:
- Retention bonuses up to $3,000
- Increase in minimum wage to $20 an hour
- Average of 4 percent wage increases
- Doubling of employee tuition reimbursement
- Improvement of nurse leadership team
- Increasing support staff and offering bonuses for selected clinical areas
- Sign-on bonuses for specialized clinical care positions
- Higher employee referral bonuses
"Overlake is defined by the remarkable people who every day demonstrate our mission: Compassionate care for every life we touch," said CEO J. Michael Marsh. "I am inspired by our staff's enduring dedication to patients and colleagues and the sacrifices they make, particularly over the last year and a half. We are pleased to offer this investment in our workforce to recognize all they've done — and continue to do — for our community."