Overlake Medical Center invests $23M in workforce

Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics is investing $23 million in its workforce, which includes retention bonuses and a minimum wage increase.

It will affect about 3,300 employees, according to a Nov. 5 news release.

The investment includes:

Retention bonuses up to $3,000

Increase in minimum wage to $20 an hour

Average of 4 percent wage increases

Doubling of employee tuition reimbursement

Improvement of nurse leadership team

Increasing support staff and offering bonuses for selected clinical areas

Sign-on bonuses for specialized clinical care positions

Higher employee referral bonuses

"Overlake is defined by the remarkable people who every day demonstrate our mission: Compassionate care for every life we touch," said CEO J. Michael Marsh. "I am inspired by our staff's enduring dedication to patients and colleagues and the sacrifices they make, particularly over the last year and a half. We are pleased to offer this investment in our workforce to recognize all they've done — and continue to do — for our community."